KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

