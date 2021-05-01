KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of IDEX worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.