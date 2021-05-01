KBC Group NV Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $128.70 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

