KBC Group NV Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 297.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of TransUnion worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 380,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 65,040 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of TRU opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

