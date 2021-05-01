KBC Group NV Has $24.44 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2,011.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

