KBC Group NV Has $26.65 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.93% of California Water Service Group worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

