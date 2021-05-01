KBC Group NV Has $27.21 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

