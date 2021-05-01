KBC Group NV Has $27.51 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

