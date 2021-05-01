KBC Group NV Has $27.72 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

