KBC Group NV Has $28.52 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.