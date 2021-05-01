KBC Group NV Has $30.56 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.