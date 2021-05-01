KBC Group NV Has $31.04 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 278.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $178.24 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

