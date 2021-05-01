KBC Group NV Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

