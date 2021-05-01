KBC Group NV Has $37.11 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $333.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

