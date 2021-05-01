KBC Group NV Has $38 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

