KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.