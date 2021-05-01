KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 175.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 41,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 59.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $11,299,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

