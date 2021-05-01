KBC Group NV Purchases 15,221 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

