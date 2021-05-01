KBC Group NV Purchases 4,574 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

