KBC Group NV Purchases 6,276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

