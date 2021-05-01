KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,694,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 394.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

