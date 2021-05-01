KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 385.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,994 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $35,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

IAC opened at $253.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

