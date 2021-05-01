KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

