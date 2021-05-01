KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170,617 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.25% of PerkinElmer worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

