KBC Group NV Sells 18,833 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $12,215,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $243,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

