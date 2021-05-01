KBC Group NV Sells 287,168 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,168 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

