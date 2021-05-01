KBC Group NV Sells 358,089 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 358,089 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $160.83 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

