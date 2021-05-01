KBC Group NV Sells 48,083 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of ANSYS worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 36.9% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 88.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.