KBC Group NV Sells 49,441 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,441 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

