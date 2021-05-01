KBC Group NV Sells 57,832 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $34,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.32 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

