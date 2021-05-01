KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

KBR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 2,587,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

