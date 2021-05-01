Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $329.71 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Keep Network has a total market cap of $329.71 million and $4.26 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.