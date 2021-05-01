Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 19,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 49,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

About Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

