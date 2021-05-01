KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

