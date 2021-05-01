Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

