Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0069

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $293,094.55 and approximately $828.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

