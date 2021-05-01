Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,682 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

