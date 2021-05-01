Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $15,996.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01124821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00737129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.26 or 1.00079248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

