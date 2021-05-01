KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 235,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 907.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 147,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

