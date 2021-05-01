Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KLBAY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.20. Klabin has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

