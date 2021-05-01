KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $63.63 on Top Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.63 or 0.00110635 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $495.31 million and $18.85 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00284316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.12 or 0.01081719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00727248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,603.60 or 1.00158896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

