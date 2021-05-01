Klaytn Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $86.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,558,470,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,503,664 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

