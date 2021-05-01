Klever 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $287.78 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

