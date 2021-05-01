Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $2.82

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $354.15 million and $11.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00168606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00218637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012673 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003878 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,558,620 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

