Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KONAQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. Kona Grill has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Kona Grill
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.