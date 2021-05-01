Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Thomas E. Iv Mills Sells 1,569 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

