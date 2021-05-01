KUN Market Cap Hits $53,382.67 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. KUN has a market cap of $53,382.67 and approximately $1,475.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $26.69 or 0.00046456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

