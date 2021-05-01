KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.04 on Friday. KushCo has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get KushCo alerts:

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSHB shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.