L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 55.7% in April

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster comprises about 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

