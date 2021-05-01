L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of L Brands worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LB opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.